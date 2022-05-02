|
02.05.2022 14:07:00
LightInTheBox Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F
SHANGHAI, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) ("LightInTheBox" or the "Company"), a cross-border e-commerce company that delivers products directly to consumers around the world, today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). An electronic copy of the annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on LightInTheBox's investor relations website at http://ir.lightinthebox.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of LightInTheBox's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 free of charge upon request. Requests should be submitted to ir@lightinthebox.com.
About LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.
LightInTheBox is a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to consumers around the world. The Company offers customers a convenient way to shop for a wide selection of products at attractive prices through its www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.sg and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 major languages and cover more than 140 countries.
For more information, please visit www.lightinthebox.com.
Investor Relations Contact
Christensen
Ms. Xiaoyan Su
Tel: +86 (10) 5900 1548
Email: ir@lightinthebox.com
OR
Christensen
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightinthebox-files-2021-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301537160.html
SOURCE LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.
