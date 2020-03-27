LightInTheBox Makes Urgently Needed Medical Supplies Globally Available to Support Fight Against COVID-19

BEIJING, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) ("LightInTheBox" or the "Company"), a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to consumers around the world, today announced that it is making urgently needed medical supplies globally available to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

LightInTheBox is leveraging its strong relationships with suppliers across China to secure sizeable stocks of medical face masks, safety goggles, hand sanitizers, and other related products which are being displayed prominently on its website and mobile app and can be shipped to customers globally as the pandemic spreads.

"As COVID-19 continues to cause disruption to the global economy, we have been leveraging our dynamic platform and working with suppliers across China to make urgently needed medical supplies available globally," commented Mr. Jian He, Chief Executive Officer of LightInTheBox. "Medical face masks and hand sanitizers have been selling particularly well, especially sales of N95 and KN95 face masks as well as masks for kids, with the greatest demand coming from customers in the US, France, and Italy. We have always maintained the highest levels of corporate social responsibility and believe the most important thing we can do right now is to stabilize the supply chain and shipping process for medical supplies to ensure access for everyone. Now, more than ever, is a time to prioritize corporate social responsibility and we are making plans with that in mind. Our deepest thoughts are with those currently being affected by the pandemic and sincerely hope for a quick recovery for everyone. We will continue to do our best to work with our suppliers in helping the global fight against COVID-19."

About LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

LightInTheBox is a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to consumers around the world. The Company offers customers a convenient way to shop for a wide selection of products at attractive prices through its www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 major languages and cover more than 140 countries.

For more information, please visit www.lightinthebox.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Christensen

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Tel: +86 (10) 5900 3429

Email: ir@lightinthebox.com

OR

Christensen

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Tel: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets" and similar statements. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about LightInTheBox's beliefs and expectations, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as LightInTheBox's strategic and operational plans, are or contain forward-looking statements.

LightInTheBox may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward- looking statement, including but not limited to the following: LightInTheBox's goals and strategies; LightInTheBox's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the global online retail market; LightInTheBox's ability to attract customers and further enhance customer experience and product offerings; LightInTheBox's ability to strengthen its supply chain efficiency and optimize its logistics network; LightInTheBox's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products; competition; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in LightInTheBox's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and LightInTheBox does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightinthebox-makes-urgently-needed-medical-supplies-globally-available-to-support-fight-against-covid-19-301030751.html

SOURCE LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.