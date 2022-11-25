|
LightInTheBox Posts Narrower Loss In Q3; Revenues Up 22.6%
(RTTNews) - LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) reported a third-quarter net loss of $0.4 million, compared with a loss of $6.1 million, prior year. The company posted breakeven per ADS, compared with a net loss per ADS of $0.05. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.4 million, compared with a loss of $5.1 million.
Total revenues increased by 22.6% year-over-year to $121.0 million from $98.7 million, prior year. Sales from apparel increased by 60.8% to $99.6 million.
As of September 30, 2022, the company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of $57.0 million.
