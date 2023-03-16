Lightning Accelerator "In Wolf's Clothing" Announces First Cohort, World-Class List of Investors and Mentors

Applications for the second cohort, Wolfpack 2, open today

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In Wolf's Clothing ("Wolf"), the first-ever startup accelerator dedicated to Lightning, today announced that it has selected eight teams for its inaugural cohort, Wolfpack 1. The program received more than 100 applications from teams representing 36 countries.

Despite an ongoing slowdown in many parts of the "crypto" industry, Bitcoin and the Lightning Network are experiencing tremendous growth. The Lightning Network's capacity is at an all-time high, up 63% since the beginning of 2022, and innovation is gathering momentum: the introduction of Bitcoin Ordinals has seen more than 200,000 Inscriptions on the blockchain in less than two months, and the explosive growth of Nostr continues with more than 2 million pubkeys writing events.

As Wolf heads towards the start of its first cohort in April, fully in-person in NYC, the company announced a world-class list of committed investors and mentors, including some of the most influential investors and operating companies in Bitcoin. Participants include Allen Farrington, Ego Death Capital, Fulgur Ventures, Hivemind Ventures, Kingsway Capital, NYDIG, Stone Ridge Holdings Group, Urim Capital, and others.

"The volume and quality of applications to Wolf has been simply incredible," said Kelly Brewster, CEO of Wolf. "The definition of what it means to 'build on Bitcoin' is evolving, and across the globe teams are launching exciting products on top of Bitcoin and the Lightning Network that will have a meaningful impact. From true 'decentralized finance', to infrastructure, social media, payments and more, the teams joining Wolf are moving Bitcoin forward across a wide variety of frontiers."

Wolf's accelerator program is designed to help early-stage startups achieve product-market fit, develop their brand, secure critical early-stage funding, and grow businesses that fuel the global adoption of Bitcoin.

The companies accepted to Wolf's inaugural cohort, include teams working on topics such as:

1. Bringing self-custodial trading to Lightning using Discreet Log Contracts (DLCs)

2. A WeChat-style "super app" for Nostr and Lightning

3. Automated Lightning node management

4. Instant payments and remittances in MENA markets

5. Integrating payments into esports tournament organization

6. Lightning-monetized content delivery infrastructure

7. Lightning infrastructure and education for enterprises

8. Non-custodial wallet, node management, and Lightning services

Applications for Wolf's second cohort open today and will be accepted through April 7th, 2023. Apply today at https://wolfnyc.com/apply.

About Stone Ridge Holdings Group

Wolf is a subsidiary of Stone Ridge Holdings Group. Founded in 2012, Stone Ridge Holdings Group has five operating subsidiaries: Stone Ridge Asset Management (an alternative asset manager with 10 diversified franchises serving RIAs, highly-rated (re)insurance companies, and institutional investors), NYDIG (an institutional Bitcoin company with industry-leading custody, execution, financing, and mining capabilities), Longtail Re (a top-performing reinsurer), Proof (a managing general agent focused on commercial insurance for digital asset companies), and Wolf.

About Wolf

Wolf is the first startup accelerator dedicated to Lightning. Fully non-remote and based in New York City, Wolf brings select groups of founders and teams, all focused on Lightning, together from around the world to build, iterate, and scale. Transportation and lodging are included from anywhere in the world, and all companies accepted receive guaranteed seed funding. During the program, participants can work alongside experts on Bitcoin, Lightning, Taro, cryptography, regulation, marketing, branding, finance, operations and more. The future of decentralized finance is being built today, and it's being built on Bitcoin and Lightning. Learn more at wolfnyc.com.

