Lightpath Opens New Manhattan Office to Support Continued, Rapid Growth in New York City

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpath , an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, announced the opening of an office in Midtown Manhattan, located at 24 West 40th Street. This location will house sales and customer service staff to directly support continued growth and operations in New York City, including on-going network expansions.

Lightpath continues to invest in the New York City market, which has accelerated over the last year with the doubling of the company's sales and service teams, upgrading its optical network to state-of-the-art Ciena technologies, and the announcement of several area network expansions.

"The greater New York City region is the largest enterprise communications market in the country, and Lightpath has the most expansive and densest all-fiber network here, among competitive fiber providers. We will continue to invest in and expand our infrastructure, as well as invest in our people, to support the seemingly limitless demand for connectivity across the region," stated Chris Morley, CEO of Lightpath.

Organizations in all sectors continue to choose Lightpath for their critical connectivity needs. With over 18,000 route miles of network connecting to over 12,000 service locations, Lightpath can connect customers to any of their digital destinations throughout the region. Lightpath also connects to over 75 area data centers, 7 cable landing stations, and all major cloud providers.

Lightpath offers a complete suite of all-fiber, customized connectivity solutions, including optical transport up to 800 Gbps, Internet access, Ethernet, dark fiber, private networks, voice, managed security solutions, and more.

About Lightpath

Lightpath is revolutionizing how customers connect to their digital destinations by combining our next-generation network with our next-generation customer service. Lightpath's advanced fiber-optic network offers a comprehensive portfolio of custom-engineered connectivity solutions with unparalleled performance, reliability, and security. Our consultative customer service means we work with you to design, deliver, and support the solution for your unique needs, faster and more easily than ever before. For over 30 years, thousands of enterprises, governments, and educators have trusted Lightpath to power their organization's innovation. Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) owns a 50.01% controlling interest in Lightpath and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) owns 49.99% of the Company.

