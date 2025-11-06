Lightspeed POS Aktie

Lightspeed POS für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PFTC / ISIN: CA53227R1064

06.11.2025 14:11:05

Lightspeed Commerce Loss Narrows In Q2; Raises FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD), a Canadian technology company, on Thursday reported its net loss narrowed in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter of 2026, net loss narrowed to $32.70 million from $29.66 million in the prior year.

Loss per share was $0.24 versus $0.19 last year.

On the adjusted basis, income increased to $22.22 million from $19.92 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.16 versus $0.13 last year.

On average, eleven analysts had expected the company to report $0.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $21.34 million from $13.96 million in the previous year.

Operating loss narrowed to $36.66 million from $37.89 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased to 19 percent $318.96 million from $277.18 million in the previous year.

Further, the company raised third-quarter revenue guidance to $312 million from $309 million.

Adjusted EBITDA guidance is raised to $20 million from approximately $18 million for the third quarter of 2026.

For the full-year 2026, revenue growth is expected of at least 12% year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated of at least $70 million for the full-year 2026.

In the pre-market trading, Lightspeed Commerce is 1.60% higher at $11.78 on the New York Stock Exchange.

