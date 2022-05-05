Lightspeed Launches Innovative New Flagship Omnichannel Retail Platform

New Lightspeed Retail is packed with exceptional new features and integrations to power commerce everywhere for global retailers of all sizes

MONTRÉAL, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced the launch of Lightspeed Retail, a groundbreaking new retail commerce platform that unites advanced POS, payments, and ecommerce into one cohesive and powerful solution. Leveraging the power of headless commerce, powerful integrations, and a completely reimagined interface, Lightspeed Retail is the ultimate commerce platform to help business owners elevate their strategy while managing the complex challenges of the evolving retail landscape.

"The core of Lightspeed's vision for retailers is a seamless commerce platform that tackles the key challenges modern merchants face not only today but also five years from today," said Lightspeed CEO JP Chauvet. "The new Lightspeed Retail is the culmination of strategically combining Lightspeed's leading technology and talented teams with those of our acquisitions, creating the ultimate product for the modern retailer. Not only are we bringing to market the best of ecommerce, payments, and POS so busy merchants can do it all from one platform, but this launch lays the groundwork for everything that is coming next, from fully-integrated supplier solutions to even more powerful consumer and buying data for our merchants."

Today with Lightspeed Retail, merchants around the world can self-serve modern retail commerce tools, with a custom solution that fits their unique business needs. The new Lightspeed Retail is available on all platforms, web, iOS, and Android, meeting the needs of more customers with more flexibility for hardware configuration.

The new Lightspeed Retail is now available in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, the UK, and South Africa, unleashing the power of headless commerce to meet consumers where they prefer to shop with integrated cross-channel selling and complex multi-store inventory management. This omnichannel solution comes to market at the right moment: new data from a Lightspeed and Checkmarket survey of over 7,200 global merchants and consumers shows that omnichannel retailers are growing revenue faster than any other sector.

"We've truly built a product for every retailer, whether they're starting out, scaling, or expanding globally, with tightly-integrated technology all in one tool," said Lightspeed Retail GM Ana Wight. "The value of this fully integrated solution will only expand as we continue to bring industry-leading innovation to our customers, suppliers and their consumers."

Whether starting out or looking to scale, retailers can achieve ambitious goals with Lightspeed Retail's user-friendly suite of connected solutions, backed by best-in-class support from in-house industry experts.

It's never been easier to run a business online or in person.

Transform any website (Wordpress, Squarespace, Wix, etc.) into an ecommerce engine. The new Lightspeed Retail is incredibly intuitive and easy to use. Brick-and-mortar stores can move online in just a few hours with seamless self-serve tools.

Reach customers where they are, in-store and online. Sell and advertise products where customers spend their time, directly on key social platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok where Lightspeed has core partnerships, as well as other leading marketplaces like Google, Amazon, and eBay. Flexibility to sell whatever you want, wherever you want with direct, time-saving integration from a single viewpoint for orders and inventory.

Unmatched sophisticated retail technology. Flexible, simple, workflows allow retailers to customize their POS and back office to their specific needs. Product serialization, as well as external partner and supplier integrations provide cutting-edge tools to merchants scaling their business. Retailers can track performance at their fingertips with the new Lightspeed Retail app and use any smart mobile device to manage inventory.

Manage a retail business and back-office seamlessly with integrated payments, inventory, and advanced reporting. One login, one provider for ecommerce, POS, and payments. Easily customize reports to fit a retailer's personal business needs. Seamlessly manage inventory across online and physical stores to ensure you have everything shoppers need.

Scale with a single solution. Turn an ecommerce shop into an empire or take a brick-and-mortar business online. Lightspeed Retail has all the tools you need with a flexible and modern comprehensive platform for online and in-person operations.

Key Lightspeed Retail Features:State of Retail 2022: Omnichannel is Do or Die

Lightspeed today also released the State of Retail 2022 report, which shares data collected this year from over 7,200 global retail owners, managers, operators, and customers to see how they're responding and reacting to a shifting retail landscape.

Omnichannel merchants are outpacing their peers.

An average of 48% of global omnichannel merchants reported that revenue was higher or significantly higher year-over-year, compared to just brick and mortar retail merchants (37%) and just ecommerce merchants (31%).

68% of retailers said technology adoption has had a positive impact on their business over the last two years.

In 2022, 66% of global merchants reported they will invest to improve their inventory and supply processes to enable ecommerce growth, and 64% will specifically invest in more technology for ecommerce growth.

Read the full State of Retail 2022 report here. Visit Lightspeed's website to learn more about Lightspeed Retail.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

