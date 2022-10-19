LIGHTSTONE'S FOUR MOXY HOTELS AWARDED AS TOP 20 HOTELS IN NYC AND MIAMI BY CONDÉ NAST TRAVELER

Condé Nast Traveler's 2022 Readers Choice Awards Celebrate the World's Leaders in Hospitality

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards with Lightstone's Moxy Hotels awarded as top hotels in New York City and Miami. Moxy East Village, Moxy Times Square, and Moxy Chelsea were recognized as the 14th, 15th, and 16th best hotels in the city, respectively. Moxy South Beach was named the 9th best hotel in Miami. This represents the third consecutive year that Moxy Chelsea and Moxy Times Square have been recognized among the top 20 hotels in New York City.

More than 240,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot of the top places they enjoyed this year and can't wait to return to next. The Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and the full list of winners can be found here .

"We are honored to be recognized by our guests who share an appreciation for Moxy's immersive and playful experiences, award-winning design, and unmatched service," shared Mitchell Hochberg, President of Lightstone. "We are particularly honored to be the only brand and owner to have all of our New York City hotels within the city's top 20 list."

Lightstone's Moxy hotels are uniquely responsive to today's travelers who are cost-conscious, but with a higher level of discernment and greater expectations. By partnering with leading interior designers to create cozy, adaptable guestrooms coupled with activated public spaces, each hotel is designed to foster memorable experiences and meaningful social interactions, not just a place to sleep. The pioneer and flagship was Moxy Times Square in 2017, followed in 2019 by Moxy Chelsea, the Flower District's refined yet playful "secret garden," and Moxy East Village, whose design reflects the neighborhood's historically rebellious spirit. 2021 brought Moxy South Beach, the brand's first resort-style hotel, while Moxy Lower East Side will debut in October 2022. Moxy Downtown Los Angeles and AC Hotel Downtown Los Angeles as well as New York'sMoxy Williamsburg are all slated to open in the coming months.

The 2022 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.

About Moxy Hotels

Moxy Hotels is Marriott International's new millennial-focused brand that debuted in September 2014 with the opening of the Moxy Milan. A boutique-hotel concept for the next-Gen traveler, Moxy is a fresh and innovative brand combining stylish design and approachable service at an affordable price point. With tech-enabled rooms, vibrant lobby spaces and warm, modern service, Moxy aims to surprise travelers with a thoughtful, spirited and fun guest experience. Moxy Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com. To learn more about Moxy Hotels, visit www.MoxyHotels.com.

Follow Moxy on Instagram

Watch Moxy on YouTube

Engage #AtTheMoxy

Learn more at moxyhotels.com

About Lightstone

Lightstone, founded by David Lichtenstein, is one of the most diversified privately held real estate companies in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, Lightstone is active in 25 states across the country, developing, managing, and investing in all sectors of the real estate market, including residential, hospitality, commercial, and retail. With 169 existing properties, Lightstone's over $7.5 billion portfolio currently includes over 7.7 million square feet of industrial, logistics, life sciences, and commercial properties; over 22,800 residential units; and over 4,000 hotel keys. Lightstone's development portfolio includes over $3.5 billion currently under development in the residential and hospitality sectors spread across New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami. Following the award-winning openings of Moxy Times Square, Moxy Chelsea, and Moxy East Village, Lightstone opened Moxy Miami South Beach in 2021 and Moxy Lower East Side in 2022. Moxy Downtown Los Angeles and AC Hotel Downtown Los Angeles as well as New York'sMoxy Williamsburg are all slated to open in the coming months.

Media Contact

The Brandman Agency

Emma Pendrill & Mallory Pound

MoxyNewYork@BrandmanAgency.com

MoxySouthBeach@BrandmanAgency.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightstones-four-moxy-hotels-awarded-as-top-20-hotels-in-nyc-and-miami-by-conde-nast-traveler-301654162.html

SOURCE Lightstone