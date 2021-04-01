Lightview Capital Completes Significant Investment in MotionPoint Corporation

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightview Capital ("Lightview") has announced a significant investment in MotionPoint Corporation. ("MotionPoint" or "the Company"), a leading provider of translation and globalization solutions for the world's most important websites, applications, and digital content.

We're excited to partner with the MotionPoint management team to continue to build on their success.

With Corporate headquarters located in Boca Raton, FL, MotionPoint has been a steady force in the translation and globalization services space since 2000, with recognition that has included multiple Inc. 500 awards, Inc. 5,000 fastest-growing private companies, Nimdzi Top 50 LSPs, among others. MotionPoint leverages its proprietary technology solutions to translate and localize various forms of digital content, allowing their customers to efficiently increase their global reach and market presence. MotionPoint's solution delivers the business impact, scalability, and quality that enables clients to have valuable relationships with international customers, partners, and distributors.

The partnership with Lightview provides incremental resources, capital , and extensive experience in growing software and services businesses that will allow MotionPoint to continue to drive expansion and better serve customers. "MotionPoint is thrilled to be working with Lightview Capital," said Will Fleming, MotionPoint's co-founder and CEO. "Our companies share the same auspicious long-term view of online and multichannel translation, and the powerful, positive impact it provides businesses and their customers."

"MotionPoint is at the epicenter of an $8B market1 driven by several strong secular trends, including the rapidly expanding digital economy as well as the continued globalization of online content and E-Commerce. The Company's proprietary software combined with a focus on delivering a seamless customer experience uniquely positions it as a market leading solution set. We're excited to partner with the MotionPoint management team to continue to build on their success," said Rich Erickson, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Lightview Capital.

The investment in MotionPoint is consistent with Lightview's strategy of investing in business services organizations that provide specialized domain expertise, strong recurring revenue, and the ability to benefit from Lightview's collaborative investment approach.

About Lightview Capital

Lightview Capital is a leading private equity firm investing exclusively in business services sectors across the lower middle market. Lightview is focused on providing its portfolio companies deep industry knowledge, insightful experience, and active resources to unlock growth and drive value. Lightview Capital's approachable investment style combines deep operational and financial experience with an entrepreneurial spirit that delivers measurable results.

Headquartered in New Jersey and founded in 2012, Lightview Capital founders have successfully led direct investments and acquisitions of more than 50 growth companies. To date, more than half of those investments have led to IPOs or strategic exits yielding a combined enterprise value of nearly $2 billion. Over the course of their combined 50+ years of experience they have founded and managed both operating businesses and investment firms where they were instrumental in raising over $1 billion in capital from leading institutional investors that included university endowments, pension funds, family offices and funds.

