Lightwave Logic Announces Issuance of Two New U.S. Patents Covering Photonic Integration of its Polymer Modulator Technical Platform

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patents No. 10,509,164 and 10,511,146 to support the photonic integration of the Company's polymer modulator technical platform.

Lightwave Logic's Faster by Design™ technology is a high-speed active integrated optics platform using the company's own high-performance Perkinamine™ polymer materials. This platform is being designed to integrate into current semiconductor platforms, while also being uniquely capable of extending to higher speeds and lower electrical power consumption, a requirement for the next-generation fiber optic transceiver market.

Both patents describe breakthroughs related to integrating semiconductor lasers with polymer devices, such as modulators, to make a complete transmitter. The guide transition devices and methodology for guiding light from semiconductor lasers in layers of polymers on a semiconductor substrate—and more particularly, to transition light from one layer to another—provide the distinct advantages of reduced optical loss, cross-talk and other interference. The patents also describe increased alignment tolerance between various planes—or layers of the polymer device—as well as between the polymer device and externally attached optical fibers. As alignment tolerance is increased, the manufacturing ease of guided wave optical devices also increases.

The addition of these patents increases Lightwave Logic's domestic and international portfolio to 47 patents issued.

"Pursuing and obtaining effective intellectual property protection for our platform encompassing the fundamental IP underlying key materials, processes, devices and packaging in all major global markets is a critical part of our growth strategy and commercialization," said Lightwave Logic CEO Dr. Michael Lebby. "We have continued to build a unique position in these key areas as we expand our issued patent portfolio and file new patent applications for our technologies."

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-385-6449

LWLG@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightwave-logic-announces-issuance-of-two-new-us-patents-covering-photonic-integration-of-its-polymer-modulator-technical-platform-300979056.html

SOURCE Lightwave Logic, Inc.