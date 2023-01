Like Carnival Cruise Stock? Buy This Bargain Travel Stock Instead

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Carnival (NYSE: CCL) stock has a few turnaround investors turning their heads lately. Shares of the world's largest cruise operator have plunged since the pandemic started as cruise operations were put on hold in the early stages of the health crisis -- and the company has been slow to recover since.Now, a number of investors seem to see opportunity in the sell-off as Carnival has reported strong occupancy and booking trends, and the stock is down 82% since the start of 2020.Despite that decline and the momentum in the business, Carnival stock isn't as cheap as it appears. If you're looking for a bargain stock in the travel sector, you're better off buying shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), the fast-growing, vacation rental leader. Here's why. Continue reading