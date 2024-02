Like Coca-Cola and American Express, Warren Buffett Sees Occidental Petroleum as a Potential "Forever" Holding

In 1988, Warren Buffett famously wrote to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders that "our favorite holding period is forever." That mantra is part of Buffett's long-term investment philosophy of investing in high-quality businesses run by strong management teams. While Buffett would love to hold all his stock forever, few stand the test of time. However, one stock Buffett sees as a potential forever holding is Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY). Here's a look at what Buffett had to say about the oil stock in Berkshire's latest annual letter to shareholders, as he likened it to his company's stakes in Coca-Cola and American Express .Buffett wrote in his latest shareholder letter: Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel