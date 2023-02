Like Dividends and Stock Growth? Give Qualcomm A Serious Look

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Mobile chip giant Qualcomm 's (NASDAQ: QCOM) results are in for the last three months of 2022 (Qualcomm's fiscal 2023 first quarter), and they were as expected: not great.As has been the case for other consumer-facing chip designers, financials are suffering as smartphone sales slowed this winter. Much of the slowdown was caused by a sharp drop-off in consumer electronics spending after more than two years of early pandemic-fueled phone, PC, and laptop spending.As far as Qualcomm management is concerned, this slump still has its limits, and growth should make a comeback in the second half of 2023. For investors who like dividends and the potential for stock price growth, there's still a lot to like about this stock.