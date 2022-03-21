Like Martin Lewis, our charity is running out of tools in the cost of living crisis | Phil Andrew

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Rishi Sunak has to act now on soaring bills – millions of people can no longer afford the essentials of life

Phil Andrew is the CEO of StepChange Debt Charity

As we approach Rishi Sunak's spring statement on Wednesday, Britain is facing a dramatic cost-of-living crisis. Even as a debt charity used to helping those who are unable to make ends meet, we're finding the situation daunting.

Our advisers have been taking an increasing number of calls from people who fear they won't be able to keep up with their debt repayments, and this is expected to get worse: one in five people are predicted to fall into problem debt this year. We're also expecting an influx of demand for debt advice from those who have been tipped over the edge financially by the rising cost of living.