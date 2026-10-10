Like Meta's Muse AI Agents? 4 AI Semiconductor Stocks Set to Benefit From the Rise of AI Agents.

Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) artificial intelligence (AI) Muse agents have taken the world by storm. After being introduced just last month, Muse already has roughly 2 million daily active users as of Oct. 5 and sits atop the most downloaded apps on Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store. With consumer, enterprise, and small-business AI agents, the agentic AI market is set to explode.

But before AI agents take over the world, they will need many more central processing units (CPUs) to power them. While graphics processing units (GPUs) are used to train AI models and run inference, what they are not good at is providing the sequential logic required by AI agents.

That is where server CPUs come in. As such, the ratio of GPUs to CPUs is expected to drop from 8:1 for AI model training and 4:1 for inference to 1:1 for servers dedicated to AI agents.

Continue reading