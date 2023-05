Like Prologis? Here's Another Industrial REIT You Should Take a Look At

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) is the clear market leader in industrial real estate, but that doesn't mean it's the best investment opportunity. In this short video, Fool.com contributor Tyler Crowe discusses why investors might want to put Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) on their radar. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of April 27, 2023. The video was published on May 1, 2023.Continue reading