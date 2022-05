Like SpaceX, Rocket Lab Makes Space History

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On Dec. 21, 2015, large-rocket maker SpaceX made history when it successfully landed a Falcon 9 first stage rocket on Earth, after first using it to launch a satellite to orbit. On May 2, 2022, small-rocket maker Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB) did something similar.After launching an Electron rocket to orbit at 6:50 p.m. ET Monday evening, and detaching the first stage from the second stage three minutes later, Rocket Lab proceeded to parachute the first stage back to Earth -- and snag it midair with a helicopter.