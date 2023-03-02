|
02.03.2023 11:04:00
Like Walmart, Target Is Solving 1 of its Biggest Post-Pandemic Problems
Target (NYSE: TGT) may have topped last quarter's earnings estimates. But between flat sales, a dramatic year-over-year dip in profits, and weak guidance for the quarter now underway, the earnings beat is a hollow victory.There's more to like about the retailer's fiscal fourth-quarter results than is readily apparent, however. One of its more complicated challenges of late is being successfully contained. That's its inventory. Just a few quarters ago, it was sitting on way too much. Now it isn't.You can't exactly blame them for putting themselves in the predicament. When the COVID-19 pandemic first showed signs of easing in 2021, retailers had good reason to believe a major recovery was taking shape for 2022. Target, along with peer and rival Walmart (NYSE: WMT), loaded up on merchandise for the impending boom in consumer spending.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!