Likewise TV Launches to Solve the Endless "What to Watch?" Problem in Today's Streaming World

SEATTLE, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of Likewise TV, a free personalized entertainment hub that consolidates a user's streaming services in one place. Powered by machine learning and fueled by real recommendations from real people, Likewise TV delivers highly-personalized recommendations and a better way to watch television for people who stream video on their laptop or computer. Likewise TV is also available on iOS, Android and connected TV devices.

Likewise TV creates a single entry point to discover new streaming content without bouncing from app to app.

Everyone knows the frustration of navigating between different streaming services to find just the right thing to watch. Likewise TV creates a single entry point to discover new and interesting content from all the leading services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max, and Apple TV+, without bouncing from app to app. Likewise TV has been designed from the ground up to seamlessly connect across any device, providing a turnkey solution to people who enjoy streaming on their PC, laptop or tablet.

"The majority of adults, and more than 80 percent of people under 35, use non-TV devices to stream video daily," said Ian Morris, CEO of Likewise. "Likewise TV provides one seamless view across more than 100 streaming services, all in one place, letting anyone discover, share and even watch their next favorite."

Likewise TV delivers unbiased personalized recommendations based on a user's unique tastes across all of their streaming platforms. The site curates ratings and reviews from influencers, like-minded members of the Likewise community and even highlights recommendations from friends and family. And when a user finds what they want to watch, they can save that show or movie to a unified watchlist or click to launch it directly from the streaming service it is playing on.

Today's launch of Likewise TV is an extension of the company's popular mobile app that already provides personalized recommendations for TV shows, movies, books and podcasts to its five million registered users. More than 250 million ratings and reviews have been captured on the Likewise mobile app, which is available for download on iPhone and Android devices. Likewise was first envisioned and incubated from within Gates Ventures, Bill Gates' private office, and closed a $15 million funding round from Gates himself at the end of 2021.

"The entertainment landscape is undergoing a tectonic shift. The world's largest media companies need better ways to connect consumers with their content, and consumers want simpler access to the incredible variety of streaming entertainment available. Likewise TV provides viewers with an unmatched TV discovery and viewing experience and represents a major innovation from the team at Likewise as they continue to enhance the way people engage with all of their entertainment and media," said Larry Cohen, CEO of Gates Ventures and co-founder and board member at Likewise.

Likewise TV makes it easy to share, review and keep track of what to watch next:

Finished the latest season of Ozark on Netflix and want another like it? Check out The Mosquito Coast on Apple TV+, Gomorrah on HBO Max, or even Sneaky Pete on Prime Video.

A horror fanatic that wants to ask a community of thrill-seekers what to watch next? The communities in the Likewise mobile app are the place to find suggestions and hidden gems from people with similar tastes.

On the go but don't want to leave your favorite programs behind? Use Likewise TV to watch directly through your laptop, phone, tablet and connected TV.

Likewise TV is the best way to engage in the entertainment you love. Visit LikewiseTV.com to get started today.

About Likewise

Likewise helps people discover, collect, share, and enjoy their favorite TV shows, movies, books and podcasts. Fueled by both machine learning and real recommendations from real people, Likewise is the only cross-platform solution that provides highly personalized recommendations based on each user's unique tastes and preferences, as well as those of their friends, family and other members of their community. Backed by Bill Gates and led by a team of media and technology veterans, Likewise is dedicated to providing consumers with a better way to enjoy their entertainment. Learn more at Likewise.com.

