LIL YACHTY LAUNCHES YACHTY’S PIZZERIA

The New Frozen Pizza Line will be Available Nationwide Exclusively at Walmart beginning September 6, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Grammy-nominated singer, rapper, and entrepreneur Lil Yachty is taking his love for pizza to the next level with the launch of his first-ever line of frozen pizza, Yachty's Pizzeria, for sale exclusively in Walmart stores across the country.

Yachty's Pizzeria is the first offering from Deep Cuts, the U.S. brand for a line of premium frozen pizzas created by Universal Music Group for Brands (UMGB), the brands partnership division of Universal Music Group (UMG), and manufactured by Richelieu Foods, a private label company widely known in the food and supermarket industry for its superior array of brand products in the business segments of frozen and deli pizza; and dressings and sauces. Deep Cuts is a brand portfolio that works to create products that are an extension of a musician's artistry and business portfolio.

"I've loved making and eating pizza my whole life, so this is a project I'm really excited about and have been for a long time. We made some wild flavors but there's still something for everybody. I take my pizza seriously so I'm looking forward to seeing what people think," said Lil Yachty.

Yachty's Pizzeria comes in four mouthwatering flavors, and features Lil Yachty's creations that includes favorite cheeses, toppings and bold seasonings.

The complete line from Yachty's Pizzeria, all priced at $6.98, includes:

Buffalo Style Chicken : Layered with Yachty's own buffalo ranch sauce and covered in mozzarella cheese, this pizza is topped with spicy chopped buffalo chicken breast and crispy French-fried onions.

: Layered with Yachty's own buffalo ranch sauce and covered in mozzarella cheese, this pizza is topped with spicy chopped buffalo chicken breast and crispy French-fried onions. Hot Honey Cheese : Topped with a deep bubbly blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Monterey Jack, Asiago, Romano, and Parmesan on top of a hot tomato sauce that's sweetened with real honey.

: Topped with a deep bubbly blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Monterey Jack, Asiago, Romano, and Parmesan on top of a hot tomato sauce that's sweetened with real honey. Pepperoni & Bacon: A pizza crust that's crispy on the outside with tender freshly baked dough on the inside covered in delicious, melted mozzarella cheese, smokey bacon, and deep layers of pepperoni.

A pizza crust that's crispy on the outside with tender freshly baked dough on the inside covered in delicious, melted mozzarella cheese, smokey bacon, and deep layers of pepperoni. Veggie Supreme: Topped with a special mix of bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, and olives, covered with the realest blend of shredded Gouda and Fontina cheeses.

"Yachty's Pizzeria is an exciting example of a strategic brand extension that both represents the artist's interest, passion and personality as well as a way to help him expand his business portfolio," said Richard Yaffa, EVP, Global Brands, UMG. "It's a thrill to be able to continue to find new ways for our artists to connect with their fans around the world and support these campaigns with best-in-class marketing and creative support."

Yachty's Pizzeria is available now nationwide at Walmart.

About Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty is a 25-year old Atlanta native, a Grammy-nominated singer, rapper, producer, creative designer, branding genius and fashion icon who smashed onto the scene in 2016 with his debut mixtape Lil Boat. The sound of his debut mixtape was prophetic, creating a new wave of hip hop while laying out the blueprint for many of today's most popular rap stars to follow. With his finger constantly on the pulse of culture, Lil Yachty has utilized his unmatched sense of what's next to expand his career into other entertainment verticals, and to delve into the business realm. He has amassed a growing list of projects and investments, including developing a heist movie based on the beloved card game Uno, partnering with Reese's Puffs cereal, launching his own cryptocurrency YachtyCoin, investing in the novel dating-app Lox Club with Bhad Bhabie, partnering with Amazon on a variety show for their new app Amp and more. With so much on the horizon, Lil Yachty is poised to continue his evolution from rapper to mogul in 2022 and beyond.

About Universal Music Group For Brands

Leveraging the power of music and culture to accelerate business, Universal Music Group for Brands (UMGB) offers a unique global approach to making brands culturally relevant and brand marketing, with teams across 74 countries. Whether a brand is looking to shift perception, reach a new generation, boost sales or build loyalty; UMGB helps define a brand's authentic voice in culture. Recent CLIO and Cannes Lions wins are a testament of the true synergy that can be achieved between culturally relevant artists and brands.

About Richelieu Foods

A private brand and contract packing food company with a rich history, Richelieu Foods is widely known in the food and supermarket industry for its superior array of private brand products in the business segments of frozen & deli pizza and dressings & sauces. Richelieu Foods provides the highest quality products and services with competitive pricing for our Retail, Corporate Brands, and Contract Packing customers. Headquartered in Wheeling, Illinois, and operates four manufacturing facilities across the Midwest.

