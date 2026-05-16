Eli Lilly Aktie

Eli Lilly für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

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16.05.2026 17:00:00

Lilly, Caitlin Clark Foundation, and Musco Lighting open three community sports courts in Indianapolis, expanding year-round access for youth

Lilly to provide park and court to the City of Indianapolis as part of its 150th anniversary celebration INDIANAPOLIS, May 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Caitlin Clark Foundation, in partnership with Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) and Musco Lighting, has opened three new multi-sport communityWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Eli Lilly and Co.
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