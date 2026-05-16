Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
16.05.2026 17:00:00
Lilly, Caitlin Clark Foundation, and Musco Lighting open three community sports courts in Indianapolis, expanding year-round access for youth
Lilly to provide park and court to the City of Indianapolis as part of its 150th anniversary celebration INDIANAPOLIS, May 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Caitlin Clark Foundation, in partnership with Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) and Musco Lighting, has opened three new multi-sport communityWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Eli Lilly and Co.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly
|
12.05.26
|S&P 500-Titel Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
05.05.26
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Eli Lilly von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.26
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 nachmittags mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.26
|ROUNDUP 2: Überraschend starkes Quartal für Lilly - Ziele angehoben (dpa-AFX)
|
30.04.26