|
22.04.2024 16:00:00
Lilly Acquires New Injectable Medicine Manufacturing Facility from Nexus Pharmaceuticals
Upon completion, this acquisition will expand Lilly's growing U.S. capacity to produce the latest life-changing medicines INDIANAPOLIS and LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., April 22, 2024 – Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) and Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC today announced a definitive agreement for Lilly toWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Eli Lilly and Co.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!