Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
20.04.2026 15:35:49
Lilly Agrees To Acquire Kelonia Therapeutics For Up To $7 Bln
(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), a biotech company, Monday announced that it has agreed to acquire Kelonia Therapeutics, Inc. a clinical biotechnology company pioneering in vivo gene delivery.
Kelonia has developed a proprietary in vivo gene placement system that uses specially engineered lentiviral-based particles designed to selectively enter T-cells inside the body, allowing the patient's own body to generate chimeric antigen receptor T-cell that can treat underlying disease.
Further, Kelonia's lead program, KLN-1010, is an investigational, one-time intravenous gene therapy on which encouraging early results were presented in the plenary session of the 2025 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting, providing initial clinical validation and demonstrated promising tolerability.
Under the agreement terms, Lilly will acquire Kelonia and Kelonia shareholders will receive up to $7 billion in cash including an upfront payment of $3.25 billion. Lilly will also make subsequent payments upon achievement of certain clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones.
The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026.
Currently, LLY shares are trading at $925.34, down 0.19% on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly
|
14.04.26
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Eli Lilly-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
07.04.26
|S&P 500-Titel Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Eli Lilly von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
02.04.26
|Eli Lilly profitiert von neuer Abnehmpille Foundayo (Spiegel Online)
|
01.04.26
|Neue Diätpille genehmigt: Eli Lilly-Aktie legt zu, Konkurrenz unter Druck (dpa-AFX)
|
31.03.26
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
24.03.26
|S&P 500-Papier Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Eli Lilly von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
17.03.26
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 steigt zum Ende des Dienstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
17.03.26
|Optimismus in New York: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)