Lilly Announces Details of Presentations at ESMO Congress 2022

INDIANAPOLIS , Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced that data from studies of Verzenio ® (abemaciclib) and Retevmo ® (selpercatinib) will be presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress , to be held September 9-13, 2022 .