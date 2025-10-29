Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
29.10.2025 15:30:00
Lilly announces more than $1.2 billion investment in Puerto Rico facility to boost oral medicine manufacturing capacity in the United States
Company plans to create 100 manufacturing jobs and up to 1,000 construction jobs INDIANAPOLIS , Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced today a planned investment of more than $1.2 billion to expand and modernize its Lilly del Caribe manufacturing site in Carolina,Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Eli Lilly and Co.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!