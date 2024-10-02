02.10.2024 13:30:00

Lilly announces new $4.5 billion site - the Lilly Medicine Foundry - to drive innovation in drug production and make medicines for clinical trials

Indiana facility will combine research, manufacturing and the latest technology to innovate new production methods and scale global access to clinical supply for Lilly's growing pipeline Opening in late 2027, the facility will increase Lilly's total capital commitment in the United States to moreWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Eli Lilly and Co.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Eli Lillymehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Eli Lillymehr Analysen

13.02.24 Eli Lilly Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Eli Lilly 807,60 1,16% Eli Lilly

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Naher Osten belastet: US-Börsen knapp im Plus -- ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX in Rot -- Börse in Honkong schließt deutlich höher - Verluste in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch ohne große Ausschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt nach. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich zur Wochenmitte mit positiver Tendenz. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten