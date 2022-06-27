Lilly : China Approves TYVYT Combination For Treatment Of Gastric Cancer

(RTTNews) - The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has approved the supplemental New Drug Application or sNDA for TYVYT (sintilimab injection) in combination with fluorouracil and platinum-based chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of unresectable, locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma, Innovent Biologics Inc. and Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said in a statement.

It is the sixth NMPA-approved indication of TYVYT. TYVYT is the first domestic PD-1 inhibitor approved for the first-line treatment of gastric cancer and is currently approved for the first-line treatment in five major types of cancers.

In China, TYVYT was approved for the treatment of relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin's lymphoma in December 2018, first-line treatment of nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC in February 2021, first-line treatment of squamous NSCLC, and the first-line treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma in June 2021; and the first-line treatment of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma in June 2022.