14.08.2023 13:25:00

Lilly Completes Acquisition of Sigilon Therapeutics

INDIANAPOLIS , Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX). The acquisition allows Lilly to continue researching and developing encapsulated cell therapies, includingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Eli Lilly and Co.

