29.11.2022 16:00:00

Lilly Confirms Date and Conference Call for 2023 Financial Guidance Announcement

INDIANAPOLIS , Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will announce its financial guidance for 2023 on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 . Lilly will also conduct a conference call on that day with the investment community and media to further detail the company's financial guidance.
