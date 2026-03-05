Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
05.03.2026 12:00:00
Lilly Employer Connect platform launches with over fifteen independent program administrators offering tailored obesity coverage options to expand access to patients
Zepbound ® (tirzepatide) KwikPen ® for single-patient use available from Lilly at $449 across all doses through the Lilly Employer Connect platform, with reduced cost-share pricing available to employees Flexible benefit designs expand access to obesity treatment while aligning with employer needsWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Eli Lilly and Co.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
