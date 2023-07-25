Lilly Extends Tender Offer To Acquire DICE

(RTTNews) - Drug manufacturer Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) Tuesday announced the extension of its tender offer to acquire DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (DICE) a biopharmaceutical company, for a purchase price of $48 per share in cash.

Previously, the tender offer was scheduled to expire on July 28 and now it has been extended to August 8.

Eli Lilly expects the proposed acquisition to close in the third quarter of 2023.

In pre-market activity, shares of Lilly are trading at $460.56, up 0.27% on the New York Stock Exchange and shares of DICE are trading at $46.89 down 0.17% on Nasdaq.