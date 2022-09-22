Lilly : FDA Approves Retevmo For Adult Patients With Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Solid Tumors

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Retevmo (selpercatinib, 40 mg & 80 mg capsules) for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors with a rearranged during transfection (RET) gene fusion that have progressed on or following prior systemic treatment or who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.

The indication is approved under accelerated approval based on ORR and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in the confirmatory trial.

In addition to the tumor-agnostic approval, the FDA has granted traditional approval for Retevmo in adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with a RET gene fusion, as detected by an FDA-approved test.

The FDA action broadens the Retevmo label to include patients with locally advanced disease and converts the May 2020 accelerated approval for NSCLC to a traditional approval.

The labeling for Retevmo contains warnings and precautions for hepatotoxicity (evidence of liver dysfunction), interstitial lung disease/pneumonitis, hypertension, QT interval prolongation, hemorrhagic events, hypersensitivity, tumor lysis syndrome, risk of impaired wound healing, hypothyroidism, and embryo-fetal toxicity.