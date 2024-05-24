|
24.05.2024 16:06:22
Lilly Increases Investment In Indiana-Based Unit To Enhance Production Of Zepbound, Mounjaro
(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), Friday announced the decision to increase investment in Lebanon, Indiana manufacturing facility from $3.7 billion to $9 billion to enhance production of Zepbound and Mounjaro injections used for the treatment of obesity and type-2 diabetes, respectively.
Through the investment, Lilly expects to create an additional 200 full-time jobs and more than 5,000 construction jobs during the site's development.
Additionally, the company is planning to expand across new locations such as Research Triangle Park and Concord, North Carolina; Limerick, Ireland; and Alzey, Germany.
Currently, Lilly's stock is moving down 0.05 percent, to $808.02 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly and Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
21.05.24
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 am Nachmittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
21.05.24
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 mittags auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
21.05.24
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly and von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
21.05.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 verbucht zum Handelsstart Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
14.05.24
|S&P 500-Papier Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly and von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
07.05.24
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly and-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet Eli Lilly and Aktionären eine Freude (finanzen.at)
|
07.05.24
|S&P 500-Papier Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Eli Lilly and von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende in Rot (finanzen.at)