Eli Lilly für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

05.03.2026 13:44:24

Lilly Launches Employer Connect Platform To Expand Access To Obesity Treatments

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) on Thursday announced the launch of its Employer Connect platform, aimed at expanding access to obesity management treatments for employees.

Lilly said the platform is designed to address gaps in insurance coverage for obesity medicines, which remain inconsistent across employer-sponsored health plans despite obesity affecting more than 100 million American adults.

"For far too many people living with obesity, starting or staying on treatment isn't just a medical decision, it's an access decision driven by coverage and cost," said Ilya Yuffa, executive vice president and president, Lilly USA and Global Customer Capabilities, Eli Lilly and Company. "To address these challenges, we're building an employer program that connects employers to a range of independent program administrators and cost-sharing solutions—from those providing holistic obesity management to those focused on benefits administration—so their employees can access prescribed treatment at reduced out-of-pocket costs."

The program is launching with more than 15 independent administrators and nationwide pharmacy support through a dedicated network, including HealthDyne and CenterWell. Participating administrators include companies such as Teladoc Health, GoodRx and Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, among others.

Through the platform, Lilly's obesity medicine Zepbound KwikPen will be made available to network pharmacies at a discounted price of $449 for all doses. Final costs to employers and employees will vary depending on program structure and cost-sharing arrangements.

Zepbound is approved for adults with obesity, or overweight adults with at least one weight-related medical condition, and is also approved for certain patients with obstructive sleep apnea and obesity.

Lilly shares closed at $1,003.57 on Wednesday, down 0.41%.

Analysen zu Eli Lilly

mehr Analysen
04.02.26 Eli Lilly Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.12.24 Eli Lilly Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.10.24 Eli Lilly Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
