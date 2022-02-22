|
Lilly Launches Institute For Genetic Medicine; Invests $700 Mln
(RTTNews) - Drug maker Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), on Tuesday announced the Lilly Institute for Genetic Medicine and an investment of around $700 million to establish a facility at a new site in the Boston Seaport.
"The Institute will enhance our efforts on neurodegenerative diseases and integrate Lilly's genetic medicine research and platforms with the goal of advancing promising and potentially life-altering new medicines from the lab to clinical studies and ultimately to patients," commented Franz Hefti, CEO of Prevail Therapeutics at Lilly.
The Institute will be headquartered in 334K square feet of leased space in a 12-story building, developed and operated by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., with a scheduled occupancy in 2024.
Within five years, Lilly projects the Boston site to grow from 120 to over 250 research biologists, chemists, data scientists, and other experts in genetic medicine, while the New York site will grow to include up to 200 scientists.
The site will also include a shared space, modelled after Lilly Gateway Labs in San Francisco, to support biotech start-ups in the Boston area.
