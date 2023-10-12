|
12.10.2023 13:29:43
Lilly: Mirikizumab Phase 3 Trial In Adults With Crohn's Disease Meets Coprimary Endpoints
(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced Thursday that mirikizumab in Phase 3 VIVID-1 trial met the co-primary and all major secondary endpoints compared to placebo in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease.
With these data, Lilly plans to submit a marketing application for mirikizumab in Crohn's disease to the Food and Drug Administration, followed by submissions to other regulatory agencies around the world, in 2024.
Crohn's disease is a form of inflammatory bowel disease or IBD that can cause systemic inflammation, and can lead to intestinal obstruction, fibrosis and other complications.
In the trial, Mirikizumab, an investigational interleukin-23p19 antagonist, demonstrated clinical remission and endoscopic response for patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease through 52 weeks.
VIVID-1 is a double-blind, treat-through Phase 3 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of mirikizumab in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease. The trial included mirikizumab, placebo and active control (ustekinumab) arms.
Lotus Mallbris,senior vice president of immunology development at Lilly, said, "I'm excited by these results, which showed more than half of patients on mirikizumab achieved clinical remission as measured by CDAI at one year. Furthermore, mirikizumab demonstrated robust efficacy across subgroups and particularly in patients for whom prior biologic therapy had failed."
The company plans to disclose full data from the Phase 3 VIVID program in publications and at upcoming congresses.
Mirikizumab is currently indicated for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis or UC in Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and Canada.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly and Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
11.10.23
|Verluste in New York: So steht der S&P 500 am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
11.10.23
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 pendelt am Mittwochmittag um Vortagesschluss (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.23
|S&P 500-Papier Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Eli Lilly and-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
06.10.23
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 notiert zum Start im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
05.10.23
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
03.10.23
|S&P 500-Papier Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Investition in Eli Lilly and abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
26.09.23
|S&P 500-Titel Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Eli Lilly and abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
19.09.23
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Eli Lilly and abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Eli Lilly and Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eli Lilly and Co.
|579,00
|0,35%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Banken läuten Berichtssaison ein: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Asien geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Freitag Minuszeichen zu beobachten. An den US-Börsen zeigt sich ein festerer Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts.