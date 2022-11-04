|
Lilly : Phase III Trial Shows Benefit Of Jardiance In Reducing Kidney Disease Progression In CKD
(RTTNews) - EMPA-KIDNEY phase III clinical trial results showed significant benefit of Jardiance in reducing kidney disease progression or cardiovascular death by 28% compared to placebo in people with chronic kidney disease, Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said in a statement.
The clinical trial met its primary endpoint by demonstrating a significant kidney and cardiovascular benefit for adults living with chronic kidney disease (CKD).
The phase III trial also demonstrated a statistically significant reduction (14%) in hospitalization for any cause, bringing potential relief for patients and reducing burden on healthcare systems.
The overall safety data was generally consistent with previous findings, confirming the well-established safety profile of Jardiance.
