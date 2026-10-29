Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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29.10.2026 12:41:31
Lilly Q3 Profit Rises 16%; Lifts FY26 Sales View, Trims Adjusted Earnings Outlook
(RTTNews) - Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) reported Thursday higher third-quarter profit and revenue, driven primarily by Mounjaro and Zepbound.
The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook but lowered adjusted earnings guidance to reflect acquisition-related research charges.
For the quarter ended September 30, net income increased 16 percent to $6.45 billion from $5.58 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share rose to $7.22 from $6.21.
Adjusted earnings per share increased 7 percent to $7.48 from $7.02 last year.
Reported and adjusted earnings included $4.57 per share in acquired in-process research and development charges, compared with $0.71 a year earlier. The charges primarily related to the acquisitions of AtaiBeckley and Curevo.
Revenue climbed 39 percent to $24.40 billion from $17.60 billion, reflecting a 53 percent increase in volume, partly offset by a 15 percent decline in realized prices.
Revenue included approximately $0.90 billion in benefits, primarily from Jardiance milestone payments and favorable adjustments to rebate and discount estimates.
Mounjaro sales increased 65 percent to $10.72 billion from $6.52 billion. Zepbound sales rose 49 percent to $5.35 billion from $3.59 billion.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, Lilly now expects revenue of $91 billion to $92 billion, compared with its previous forecast of $85 billion to $87 billion.
Adjusted earnings are now projected at $35.00 to $36.00 per share, compared with $35.50 to $36.50 previously.
The revised earnings outlook reflects a $4.07 improvement in underlying adjusted earnings guidance at the midpoint, more than offset by $4.57 per share in third quarter acquired research charges.
The company also raised its performance margin outlook to 52.0-52.5 percent from 49.0-50.5 percent.
LLY closed at $1,288.30, up 0.50%.
In pre-market trading Thursday, Lilly shares rose 4.02% to $1,341.
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|3,26%
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