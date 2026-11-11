Lilly Reports Durable Benefits From Combined Taltz And Zepbound Treatment

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced on Wednesday, 52-week results from its TOGETHER-PsA Phase 3b trial, showing improved and sustained outcomes among adults with active psoriatic arthritis and obesity or overweight who received Taltz and Zepbound together compared with Taltz alone.

At one year, 43.7 percent of patients receiving the combination achieved ACR50, indicating at least a 50 percent improvement in disease activity, compared with 15.7 percent among those taking Taltz alone.

The combination also produced greater improvements in weight reduction, physical function, fatigue and metabolic measures, including blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol.

The 52-week findings build on results showing that the combination met the primary and key secondary endpoints at Week 36. Adverse events were generally mild to moderate and consistent with the known safety profiles of both medicines.

The trial included 271 participants. The 52-week results were more of an early look and weren't adjusted for multiple comparisons. They were shared at the American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2026 and published in Arthritis & Rheumatology.

LLY is currently trading at $1,420.23, down $12.06 or 0.84 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.