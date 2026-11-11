Eli Lilly Aktie

Eli Lilly ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.11.2026 17:35:08

Lilly Reports Durable Benefits From Combined Taltz And Zepbound Treatment

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced on Wednesday, 52-week results from its TOGETHER-PsA Phase 3b trial, showing improved and sustained outcomes among adults with active psoriatic arthritis and obesity or overweight who received Taltz and Zepbound together compared with Taltz alone.

At one year, 43.7 percent of patients receiving the combination achieved ACR50, indicating at least a 50 percent improvement in disease activity, compared with 15.7 percent among those taking Taltz alone.

The combination also produced greater improvements in weight reduction, physical function, fatigue and metabolic measures, including blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol.

The 52-week findings build on results showing that the combination met the primary and key secondary endpoints at Week 36. Adverse events were generally mild to moderate and consistent with the known safety profiles of both medicines.

The trial included 271 participants. The 52-week results were more of an early look and weren't adjusted for multiple comparisons. They were shared at the American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2026 and published in Arthritis & Rheumatology.

LLY is currently trading at $1,420.23, down $12.06 or 0.84 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Eli Lilly

mehr Analysen
04.02.26 Eli Lilly Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.12.24 Eli Lilly Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Eli Lilly 1 297,40 -0,02% Eli Lilly

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich schwächer -- DAX nach Rekord schließlich fester - erstmals 27.000-Punkte-Marke geknackt -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende leichter -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich schwächer
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex erklomm ein neues Rekordhoch. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich schwächer. Die Börsen in Asien verbuchten am Donnerstag Verluste.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen