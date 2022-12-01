|
01.12.2022 02:32:41
Lilly Reports Positive Donanemab Data In Comparator Study In Early Symptomatic Alzheimer's Disease
(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said that donanemab met all primary and secondary endpoints for the 6-month primary outcome analysis in the Phase 3 TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 4 study, providing the first active comparator data on amyloid plaque clearance in patients with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease treated with amyloid-targeting therapies.
The study results were shared at the 15th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference. Donanemab is an investigational antibody that targets a modified form of beta amyloid plaque called N3pG.
The FDA has recognized that the reduction of amyloid beta plaque is a biomarker reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit in the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease.
In the co-primary outcomes, brain amyloid plaque clearance was achieved in 37.9% of donanemab-treated participants compared with 1.6% of Aduhelm-treated patients at 6 months. In the intermediate tau subpopulation, 38.5% of donanemab-treated participants reached brain amyloid clearance compared with 3.8% of Aduhelm-treated participants by 6 months.
In a key secondary outcome, donanemab reduced brain amyloid levels vs. baseline by 65.2% compared with 17.0% for Aduhelm at 6 months.
In an exploratory outcome, donanemab, but not aducanumab-avwa, treatment significantly reduced plasma P-tau217 at 6 months compared to baseline.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly and Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
01.11.22
|Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
31.10.22
|Ausblick: Eli Lilly and legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Eli Lilly and vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.08.22
|Eli Lilly and Other Major Indiana Employers Criticize Abortion Ban (New York Times)
Analysen zu Eli Lilly and Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eli Lilly and Co.
|354,25
|0,31%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: Wall Street mit Verlusten -- ATX leichter -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiatische Börsen geben letztendlich nach
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich im Freitagshandel auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert seitwärts. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Freitag schwächer. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts.