Lilly Says Its Alzheimer's Drug Significantly Slowed Cognitive And Functional Decline

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company's (LLY), investigational drug donanemab significantly slowed cognitive and functional decline in people with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease (AD), according to data presented by the company on Monday at the 2023 Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC).

Data from the study showed that donanemab slowed the decline by 60% in participants who were at the early stage of disease.

Lilly had earlier reported that the TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 Phase 3 study met the primary and all cognitive and functional secondary endpoints.

TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 Phase 3 study evaluated the safety and efficacy of donanemab in participants aged between 60 and 85 years with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease with the presence of confirmed Alzheimer's disease neuropathology.

The drug is under review by the FDA, with a decision expected by the end of the year.