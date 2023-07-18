|
18.07.2023 09:05:11
Lilly Says Its Alzheimer's Drug Significantly Slowed Cognitive And Functional Decline
(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company's (LLY), investigational drug donanemab significantly slowed cognitive and functional decline in people with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease (AD), according to data presented by the company on Monday at the 2023 Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC).
Data from the study showed that donanemab slowed the decline by 60% in participants who were at the early stage of disease.
Lilly had earlier reported that the TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 Phase 3 study met the primary and all cognitive and functional secondary endpoints.
TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 Phase 3 study evaluated the safety and efficacy of donanemab in participants aged between 60 and 85 years with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease with the presence of confirmed Alzheimer's disease neuropathology.
The drug is under review by the FDA, with a decision expected by the end of the year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly and Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Eli Lilly and Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eli Lilly and Co.
|415,40
|3,08%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX zu Handlesende mit Gewinnen -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex drehte im Verlauf ins Plus und schloss in Grün. Die Wall Street bewegt sich in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Donnerstag schwächer.