Lilly Says Lebrikizumab Improved 'face Or Hand Dermatitis' At 16 Weeks

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Monday said a new secondary analysis from the Phase 3 study showed that 58 to 73 patients receiving lebrikizumab experienced cleared face or hand dermatitis at 16 weeks.

An additional secondary analysis further demonstrated lebrikizumab's stable and long-lasting results at one year of treatment in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD), the company said.

Lilly and its partner Almirall S.A. expect regulatory decisions in the U.S. and European Union later this year.