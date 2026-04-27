Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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27.04.2026 12:45:00
Lilly to acquire Ajax Therapeutics to advance outcomes for patients with myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera
Ajax's lead program, AJ1-11095, is a first-in-class Type II JAK2 inhibitor currently in Phase 1 clinical development, with first proof-of-concept clinical data to be presented later in 2026 Based on its unique mode of binding JAK2, AJ1-11095 has the potential to deliver deeper and more durableWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Eli Lilly and Co.
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