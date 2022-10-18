|
18.10.2022 12:50:00
Lilly to Acquire Akouos to Discover and Develop Treatments for Hearing Loss
Proposed acquisition will accelerate gene therapies that aim to restore, improve, and preserve hearing for patients living with disabling hearing loss worldwide Transaction valued at approximately $487 million plus a contingent value right for an aggregate amount up to approximately $610 million
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Eli Lilly and Co. "
