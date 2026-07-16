Eli Lilly Aktie

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WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

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16.07.2026 12:45:00

Lilly to acquire AtaiBeckley to advance therapies for treatment-resistant depression and other mental health conditions

AtaiBeckley's lead program, BPL-003, is designed to provide durable relief from treatment-resistant depression Acquisition expands Lilly's neuroscience pipeline to address some of the most challenging conditions in mental health INDIANAPOLIS and NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly andWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Eli Lilly and Co.
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