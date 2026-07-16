Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
16.07.2026 12:45:00
Lilly to acquire AtaiBeckley to advance therapies for treatment-resistant depression and other mental health conditions
AtaiBeckley's lead program, BPL-003, is designed to provide durable relief from treatment-resistant depression Acquisition expands Lilly's neuroscience pipeline to address some of the most challenging conditions in mental health INDIANAPOLIS and NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly andWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Eli Lilly and Co.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!