Lilly To Invest $2.1 Bln In New Manufacturing Sites In Indiana

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said that it plans to invest $2.1 billion in two new manufacturing sites at Indiana's LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District in Boone County. The new facilities will expand its manufacturing network for active ingredients and new therapeutic modalities, such as genetic medicines.

The proposed project is expected to create up to 500 new Lilly roles with an additional four indirect jobs for every Lilly position created, based on industry data. An estimated 1,500 construction jobs will be required while the facilities are being built.

The investment in Boone County is contingent upon local zoning and annexation approvals. Lilly is partnering with several organizations throughout the project, including the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.