|
26.05.2022 03:23:32
Lilly To Invest $2.1 Bln In New Manufacturing Sites In Indiana
(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said that it plans to invest $2.1 billion in two new manufacturing sites at Indiana's LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District in Boone County. The new facilities will expand its manufacturing network for active ingredients and new therapeutic modalities, such as genetic medicines.
The proposed project is expected to create up to 500 new Lilly roles with an additional four indirect jobs for every Lilly position created, based on industry data. An estimated 1,500 construction jobs will be required while the facilities are being built.
The investment in Boone County is contingent upon local zoning and annexation approvals. Lilly is partnering with several organizations throughout the project, including the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly and Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Eli Lilly and Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eli Lilly and Co.
|292,00
|0,15%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStarke Vorgaben von der Wall Street: ATX dreht ins Minus -- DAX im Freitagshandel fester -- Asiens Börsen gehen mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich der ATX etwas leichter. Der DAX zeigt sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche freundlich. Kauflaune prägte den Handel in Fernost am letzten Handelstag der Woche.