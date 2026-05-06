Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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06.05.2026 15:34:12
Lilly To Invest Additional $4.5 Bln In Indiana; Opens First Genetic Medicine Facility
(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) on Wednesday said it will invest an additional $4.5 billion across two of its three manufacturing sites in Indiana, taking its total capital commitment in the state since 2020 to more than $21 billion. The company is also opening its first genetic medicine facility today.
The new facility, Lilly Lebanon Advanced Therapies, is the company's first site focused on genetic medicine manufacturing, designed to support both clinical and commercial production of advanced therapies that target diseases at the genetic level.
The latest investment will expand capabilities at both the Lebanon Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) site and the newly opened advanced therapies facility, with a focus on deploying next-generation manufacturing technologies and processes.
The Lebanon campus is a key part of Lilly's domestic manufacturing expansion and is expected to support production of treatments including Zepbound, Mounjaro, orforglipron, and the investigational therapy retatrutide.
"When our Lebanon API site opens in 2027, it will be the largest API production site in U.S. history, a commitment we chose to build here, at home," said David A. Ricks, Lilly chair and CEO.
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