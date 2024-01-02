|
02.01.2024 16:00:00
Lilly to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will attend the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Jan. 8-11, 2024. David A. Ricks, Lilly's chair and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat on Jan. 9 at 5:15 p.m. Eastern time.
A live audio webcast will be available on the "Webcasts & Presentations" section of Lilly's Investor website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 30 days.
About Lilly
Lilly unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help more than 51 million people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges, redefining diabetes care, treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects, advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease, providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders, and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. F-LLY
Refer to:
Jordan Bishop; jordan.bishop@lilly.com; 317-473-5712 (Media)
Joe Fletcher; jfletcher@lilly.com; 317-296-2884 (Investors)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilly-to-participate-in-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-302024532.html
SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly and Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
03.01.24
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
03.01.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
03.01.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 schwächelt zum Start des Mittwochshandels (finanzen.at)
|
02.01.24
|S&P 500-Titel Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly and von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
27.12.23
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
26.12.23
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Eli Lilly and-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
19.12.23
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Eli Lilly and-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
12.12.23
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Eli Lilly and von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Eli Lilly and Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eli Lilly and Co.
|563,50
|5,43%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWenig spektakuläres Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX sacken letztlich ab -- Wall Street beendet Handel deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt wurden am Mittwoch Verluste eingefahren. In Deutschland zeigte sich der Markt ebenfalls schwächer. An der Wall Street ging es zur Wochenmitte abwärts. An den Aktienmärkten in China waren unterschiedliche Entwicklungen zu beobachten.