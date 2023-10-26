|
26.10.2023 16:00:00
Lilly to Participate in UBS Biopharma Conference 2023
INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will attend the UBS Biopharma Conference on Nov. 8, 2023. Patrik Jonsson, executive vice president; president, Lilly Immunology; president, Lilly USA; and chief customer officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 3 p.m., Eastern time.
A live audio webcast will be available on the "Webcasts & Presentations" section of Lilly's Investor website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.
About Lilly
Lilly unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help more than 51 million people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges, redefining diabetes care, treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects, advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease, providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders, and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. F-LLY
Refer to:
Jordan Bishop; jordan.bishop@lilly.com; 317-473-5712 (Media)
Joe Fletcher; jfletcher@lilly.com; 317-296-2884 (Investors)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilly-to-participate-in-ubs-biopharma-conference-2023-301967876.html
SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly and Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
24.10.23
|S&P 500-Titel Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem n Eli Lilly and-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Eli Lilly and legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.10.23
|S&P 500-Papier Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Eli Lilly and abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
11.10.23
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Zum Handelsende Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
11.10.23
|Verluste in New York: So steht der S&P 500 am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
11.10.23
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 pendelt am Mittwochmittag um Vortagesschluss (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.23
|S&P 500-Papier Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Eli Lilly and-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
06.10.23
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 notiert zum Start im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Eli Lilly and Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eli Lilly and Co.
|529,50
|-1,94%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex schwankten am Freitag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten. Letztlich ging es jedoch abwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Freitag uneinheitliche Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.