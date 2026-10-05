Eli Lilly Aktie

Eli Lilly für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.10.2026 15:01:31

Lilly To Showcase EBGLYSS Data In Atopic Dermatitis At Fall Clinical 2026

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) on Monday announced that it will present 21 data presentations across its dermatology portfolio at the 2026 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference, taking place October 8-11 in Las Vegas.

The presentations will provide new data across atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and alopecia areata, with a focus on disease control, treatment experience and outcomes across different patient populations.

Lilly will present 13 posters on EBGLYSS (lebrikizumab-lbkz) for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, including data on durable disease control, less frequent maintenance dosing and reduced use of topical treatments.

The EBGLYSS presentations will also include Phase 3 data in pediatric patients aged six months and older, as well as findings in patients with high-impact disease areas such as the hands, feet and face.

Six additional presentations will examine the concomitant use of Taltz (ixekizumab) and Zepbound (tirzepatide) in patients with psoriasis and overweight or obesity, including exploratory biomarker findings from the TOGETHER-PsO study.

The TOGETHER-PsO data will provide insights into the potential relationship between psoriasis and obesity and the immunometabolic effects of adding tirzepatide to ixekizumab treatment.

Lilly will also present long-term data on Olumiant (baricitinib) in pediatric patients with severe alopecia areata from the Phase 3 BRAVE-AA-PEDS study, including sustained efficacy and safety findings.

The company said the dermatology presentations reflect its efforts to advance treatment options for chronic immune and inflammatory skin conditions and address disease burden and treatment needs across patient populations.

LLY shares Friday's closed at $1,142.85, down 0.61%. In the premarket, stock is down 0.11% at $1,142.0.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Eli Lilly

mehr Analysen
04.02.26 Eli Lilly Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.12.24 Eli Lilly Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.10.24 Eli Lilly Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Eli Lilly 1 019,60 0,04% Eli Lilly

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
04.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.10.26 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.10.26 September 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX volatil -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Wochenbeginn wechselhaft. Auch der DAX kann sich am Montag für keine Richtung entscheiden. Die US-Börsen tendieren uneins. An den Börsen in Asien ging es nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen