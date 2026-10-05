Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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05.10.2026 15:01:31
Lilly To Showcase EBGLYSS Data In Atopic Dermatitis At Fall Clinical 2026
(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) on Monday announced that it will present 21 data presentations across its dermatology portfolio at the 2026 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference, taking place October 8-11 in Las Vegas.
The presentations will provide new data across atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and alopecia areata, with a focus on disease control, treatment experience and outcomes across different patient populations.
Lilly will present 13 posters on EBGLYSS (lebrikizumab-lbkz) for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, including data on durable disease control, less frequent maintenance dosing and reduced use of topical treatments.
The EBGLYSS presentations will also include Phase 3 data in pediatric patients aged six months and older, as well as findings in patients with high-impact disease areas such as the hands, feet and face.
Six additional presentations will examine the concomitant use of Taltz (ixekizumab) and Zepbound (tirzepatide) in patients with psoriasis and overweight or obesity, including exploratory biomarker findings from the TOGETHER-PsO study.
The TOGETHER-PsO data will provide insights into the potential relationship between psoriasis and obesity and the immunometabolic effects of adding tirzepatide to ixekizumab treatment.
Lilly will also present long-term data on Olumiant (baricitinib) in pediatric patients with severe alopecia areata from the Phase 3 BRAVE-AA-PEDS study, including sustained efficacy and safety findings.
The company said the dermatology presentations reflect its efforts to advance treatment options for chronic immune and inflammatory skin conditions and address disease burden and treatment needs across patient populations.
LLY shares Friday's closed at $1,142.85, down 0.61%. In the premarket, stock is down 0.11% at $1,142.0.
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